Motorola has, in a limited-period offer, dropped the prices of its popular G series smartphones in India. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus and their special-edition versions Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus have all received temporary price cuts on Amazon India. The offer is valid for three days — from February 13 to February 15.

The handsets can also be purchased at the special prices from Moto Hub retail stores across the country during the offer period.

As part of the sale, customers can avail up to Rs 6,000 off on these smartphones. Amazon.in is also throwing in an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange for those interested in swapping their old phones for a brand new Moto device.

Moto G5S Plus at Rs 13,999

To begin with, Moto G5s Plus, which is the most popular smartphone in Motorola's lineup, has received a respectful Rs 3,000 price drop on its MRP. The handset is now available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999, down from its MRP of Rs 16,999.

However, it's important to note that Motorola recently gave the device a permanent Rs 1,000 price cut. So essentially, you will be saving Rs 2,000 from its Market Operating Price or Rs 15,999. Futher, Amazon India customers can also avail extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. (Offer link)

Moto G5S at Rs 11,999

Moto G5s is available at Rs 11,999, down from Rs 13,999. The price cut represents a discount of Rs 2,000.

Additionally, interested buyers who are planning to purchase it from Amazon India can avail the extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange on the phone as well. (Offer link)

Moto G5 Plus at Rs 10,999

Moto G5 Plus has received the biggest price drop of Rs 6,000 and is now available for Rs 10,999, down from its MRP of Rs 16,999.

The device is available on both Amazon.in (Offer link) and Flipkart (Offer link) at the slashed price, but there is no additional exchange offer on this model.

Moto G5 at Rs 8,499

Further down the price range, Moto G5 can now be had for as low as Rs 8,499, down from Rs 11,999. However, just like Moto G5 Plus, there is no exchange offer on this one. (Offer link)

To recall, Moto G5s is an upgraded special-edition variant of the original Moto G5. Moto G5S comes with a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920) IPS display and packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, 16MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo-charging support. The device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Likewise, Moto G5s Plus is also a revamped version of Moto G5 Plus. The handset packs a larger 5.5-inch full HD (1080x1920) IPS display, a dual camera setup at the rear with two 13MP rear cameras and a better 8MP selifie camera at the front.

Moto G5 Plus is powered by a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset and also has a 3,000mAh battery with a turbo-charger.

Meanwhile, Motorola recently launched the 6GB variant of Moto X4 in India. The company is all set to launch its latest flagship Moto Z2 Force on February 15 in India. Like all Moto Z series smartphones, the device is compatible with Moto Mods, and will be launched with a free Moto TutboPower pack that lends it an additional 3,390mAh worth of battery juice.