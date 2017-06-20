OnePlus, which has been strategically releasing teasers with OnePlus 5 features for almost a month, has charmed Indians like never before.

The company's official partner seller Amazon India has received a more than 700,000 OnePlus 5 'Notify Me' requests, since it went live on June 7. It is scheduled to close on June 22, before the product goes on sale on e-commerce site at 4:30 pm later that day.

The overwhelming response from the Indian public is palpable considering the fact that the device is promised to offer state-of-the-art camera experience. The company has collaborated with globally acclaimed camera reviewer DxOMark Mobile to develop the camera hardware as well as the software in the OnePlus 5.

The device is confirmed to come with Sony-made 16MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary camera paired with 20MP (f/2.6 aperture) telephoto lens, which according to the company, is the "highest resolution dual-camera system in the market".

OnePlus 5: What we know so far

OnePlus 5 is said to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 16MP+20MP telephoto dual-camera and 8MP/16MP snapper on the front.

The company is scheduled to host the "2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship" launch event to unveil the OnePlus 5 at 12 pm EDT (21:30 IST) on June 20, in the New York City. It will also live-stream the entire event online for global fans.

