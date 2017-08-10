Amazon's pre-independence day Great Indian Sale, which started on August 9 will run through August 12. On Wednesday, we saw Amazon offering exciting and huge discounts on mobiles, laptops, watches and several ranges of products. The e-commerce giant is also offering additional 10 percent off for SBI credit/debit card users and 15 percent if bought using Amazon mobile app.

Second day too, there are lots of products to check out. We have scoured through several lucrative deals and listed 10 best deals you should not miss.

Here are top 10 hand-picked gadget deals on Amazon Great Indian Sale:

25 percent off on Coolpad Note 5 Space Grey, 32 GB; MRP: Rs 11,999.00; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.8,999 ( HERE )

Rs.8,999 ( ) 14 percent off on Samsung On7 Pro (Black): MRP: Rs 9,490; New Deal Platter offer : Rs. 8,190 (HERE)

: Rs. 8,190 7 percent off on Huawei Honor 6X(Grey, 64GB); MRP: Rs. 13,999; New Deal Platter offer : Rs.12,999 ( HERE )

: Rs.12,999 ( ) 19 percent off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 32GB); MRP: Rs. 26,000; New Deal Platter offer : Rs. 20,999 ( HERE )

: Rs. 20,999 ( ) 16 percent off on Moto G5 Plus (32GB, Lunar Grey); MRP: Rs. 16,999; New Deal Platter offer : Rs. 14,999 ( HERE )

: Rs. 14,999 ( ) Flat 10 percent off on Titan Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-90084SM01J; MRP: Rs. 7,995; New Deal Platter offer: Rs. 7,195 (HERE)

11 percent off on Apple MacBook Pro MLH42HN/A Laptop 2016 (Core i7/16GB/512GB/Mac OS/Integrated Graphics/Touch Bar), Space Grey; MRP: Rs. 2,41,900; New Deal Platter offer : Rs. 2,14,500 ( HERE )

: Rs. 2,14,500 ( ) 16 percent off on LG 123 cm (49 inches) 49UH850T 4K Ultra HD LED IPS Smart TV (Black); MRP: Rs.1,48,900; New Deal Platter offer : Rs. 1,25,390 ( HERE )

: Rs. 1,25,390 ( ) 21 percent off on Nikon D7100 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S 18-105mm VR Lens, Card and Camera bag with 8GB class10 card FREE D-SLR Tutorial DVD; MRP: Rs. 94,950; New Deal Platter offer : Rs. 74,900 ( HERE )

: Rs. 74,900 ( ) 12 percent off on Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAK24268IN, silver/grey); MRP: Rs. 34,499; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.26,990 (HERE)

