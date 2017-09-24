Amazon's Great Indian Sale (GIS) is all set to conclude later tonight. In a bid to outrank the home-grown Flipkart, it is offering some really cool deals on a range of products such as crowd favourite mobile phones, home appliance, fashion apparels and other sundries.

As the Amazon's Great Indian sale enters the final day of its pre-Diwali campaign, we have hand-picked deals on top smart LED TV brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony and more, which we believe is worth checking out.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 (Diwali Special): Top 10 hand-picked Smart LED TV offers you should not miss

14% off on Samsung 101.6cm (40-inch) full HD LED (40J5300) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 2 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs 58,900; Amazon GIS offer: Rs 50,499 + up to Rs 24,500 off via exchange+ EMI starts at Rs 2,401/month, you can buy it, HERE. 20% off on Kodak 122cm (50-inch) full HD (50FHDXSMAR) LED Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 3 x USB ports) MRP: Rs 40,990; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 32,990 + up to Rs 10,400 off via exchange+ Rs 1,568/month, you can buy it: HERE. 33% off on LG 108cm (43-inch) full HD LED (43LH576T) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 1 x HDMI & 1 USB port) MRP: Rs 54,900; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 36,999+ up to 18,000 off via exchange + EMI offer starts at Rs 1,759/ month; you can buy it: HERE. 16% off on Onida 101.6cm (40-inch) full HD LED (Victory Series LEO40FIAV1) Android Smart TV (with Wi-Fi, 3 x HDMI; 3 x USB ports & 2 VGA ) MRP: Rs 40,490; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 33,990 + EMI starts at Rs 1,616; you can buy it:HERE.

33% off on Sanyo 123.2cm (49-inch) full HD LED (XT-49S8100FS) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs 56,900; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 37,990 + up to Rs 18,500 off via exchange+ EMI starts at Rs 1,806/per month; you can buy it: HERE. 33% off on Panasonic 123cm (49-inch) full HD LED (TH-49DS630D) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs 78,900; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 52,990 + up to Rs 24,500 off via exchange+ EMIs starts from Rs 2,519/month; you can buy it: HERE. 17% off on Sony 108cm (43-inch) BRAVIA full HD 3D LED (KDL-43W800D) Smart Android TV (with Wi-Fi; 4 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs 65,990; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 54,990 + up to Rs 25,000 off via exchange + Rs 2000 cash-back via Amazon Pay + EMIs start from Rs 2,614/month; you can buy it: HERE. 40% off on BPL 81cm (32-inch) Stellar HD Ready LED (BPL080A36SHJ) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 3 x USB ports) MRP: Rs 24,990; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 14,990 +EMIs from Rs 956/month; you can buy it: HERE. 29% off on TCL 123cm (49-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED (L49P10FS) Smart TV (with Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs 40,900; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 28,990 + up to RS10,400 off via exchange offer) + EMIs start from Rs 1,378/month; you can buy it: HERE. 25% off on Mithashi 138.68cm (54.6-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED (MiDE055V22 FS) Smart Android TV with Free Air Mouse and 3 years warranty (having Wi-Fi; 3 x HDMI; 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs 67,990; Amazon GIS offer: Rs 50,990 + EMIs start from Rs 3,232/month; you can buy it: HERE.

Amazon is also offering up to Rs 4,500 additional discount for HDFC debit/credit card users.

