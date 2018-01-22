Amazon's four-day promotional Great Indian Sale 2018 campaign entered the second day on January 22 and like yesterday, the global e-commerce is offering mouth-watering lucrative deals on consumer electronics goods.
In addition to flat cash discounts, Amazon India in collaboration with HDFC bank is offering extra 10 percent instant off, exchange deals and also zero cost EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) plants on select products.
We have scoured through numerous smartphone offers and rounded off the best deals that are worth taking a look.
Here're top smartphone deals available Amazon Great Indian Sale (GIS) 2018:
Apple iPhones
- 26% off on Apple iPhone SE (32GB)-MRP: 26,000; Amazon's GIS offer: 18,997
- 18% off on Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)-MRP: 49,999; Amazon's GIS offer: 40,999
- 13% off on Apple iPhone 8 (64GB)—MRP: Rs 64,000; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 55,359
- 5% off on Apple iPhone X (64GB)—MRP: Rs 89,000; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 84,500
Samsung phones
- 26% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 (Gold Sand, 3GB/32GB)—MRP: Rs 27,700; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 20,490
- 20% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro—MRP: Rs 9,490; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 7,490+ up to Rs 6,546 off via exchange deal
- 17% off on Samsung Galaxy On8 (Black, 3 GB RAM + 16 GB Memory)—MRP: Rs 13,490; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 11,090
- 15% off on Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro—MRP: Rs 7,990; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 6,790
- 10% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro SM-J730GM (Gold, 64GB)—MRP: 22,500; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 19,900
- Special offer on Samsung Galaxy Note8 (MRP: Rs 67,900) include Rs 8,000 cashback via Amazon Pay balance and also available up to Rs 15,402 cash discount via exchange deal
Xiaomi phones
- 15% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (64GB)—MRP: 12,999; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 10,999+ up to Rs 9,518 off via exchange deal
- 13% off on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (32GB)—MRP: 14,999; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 12,999 + up to Rs 11,408 off via exchange deal
- 11% off on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB)—MRP: 16,999; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 14,999
- 8% off on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 (64GB)—MRP: 11,999; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 10,999
- 5% off on Xiaomi Redmi 4 (32GB)—MRP: 8,999; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 8,499
Honor phones
- 33% off on Honor 6X 32GB—MRP: Rs 11,999; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 7,999+ up to Rs 7,043 off via exchange deal
- 53% off on Honor 8 (4GB RAM+ 32GB storage)—MRP: Rs 29,999; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 13,999+ up to Rs 10,408 off via exchange deal
- Rs 11,000 off on Honor 8 Lite (4GB RAM+ 32GB storage)—MRP: Rs 20,999; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 9,999+ up to Rs 8,521 off via exchange deal
- 17% off on Honor 8 Pro (6GB RAM+ 128GB storage)—MRP: Rs 29,999; Amazon's GIS offer: Rs 24,999+ up to Rs 15,402 off via exchange deal
- Special offers on newly launched Honor 7X 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage (Rs 12,999) with up to Rs 10,408 off via exchange deal
- Special offers on newly launched Honor View 10 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage (Rs 29,999) with up to Rs 17,402 off via exchange deal
Honorable mention
- 45% off on LG G6 (2017 flagship)—MRP Rs 55,000; Amazon GIS offer: Rs 29,990 + up to 15,402 off via exchange deal
- 25 off on LG V30+ (launched December 2017)—MRP: Rs 60,000; Amazon GIS offer: Rs 44,990 + up to Rs 20,402 off via exchange deal
- 26% off on LG Q6--MRP: Rs 16,990; Amazon GIS offer: Rs 11,990 + Rs 10,408 off via exchange deal
- 18% off Motorola Moto G5 Plus—MRP: Rs 16,999; Amazon GIS offer: Rs 13,999 + up to Rs 11,408 off via exchange deal