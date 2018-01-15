Global e-commerce behemoth Amazon announced to host the 'Great Indian Sale 2018' next week in the country.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2018 is slated to kick off on January 21 and conclude on January 24. As far as the Prime subscribers are concerned, they get early 12-hour lead to check out the best deals before anyone else. They can start shopping at 12:00 pm on January 20.

"As the most trusted and visited ecommerce destination, we are geared up to serve our customers with blockbuster deals from India's biggest brands. The Amazon Great Indian Sale, will have irresistible deals across a wide a range of products in categories including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, Sports & Fitness among others. With big deals, extra cashback, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, this sale will help customers buy their desired product and still save money." Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India, said in a statement.

With a tag line—'Big Savings for Everyone'—Amazon Great Indian Sale 2018 promises to offer products at their lowest prices.

Some of the big brands that have lucrative deals include smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, 10.or, Micromax, TCL, Lenovo , UCB, sportswear from Puma, Adidas, fashion wear from Wrangler, Titan, Marks & Spencer, American Tourister, Vero Moda, BPL, consumer electronics from HP, IFB, Bosch, Philips, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj, Prestige, Usha, furniture from D'Décor, cosmetics from Lakme, anti-virus softwares from McAfee and Kaspersky among others.

Amazon is also offering special discounts on the company's Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Starter Pack, Fire TV Stick, eBooks and more.

The e-commerce firm, in a bid encourage cashless transactions, is giving additional cashbacks.

Customers shopping with Amazon Pay balance are entitled to get extra 10 percent cashback up to Rs 200 on all purchases above Rs 250. When customers use their Amazon Pay balance, they can enjoy fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds coupled with a secured shopping experience on Amazon.in, the company stated.

Partner HDFC Bank is also offering customers extra savings during this event with an additional cashback of 10 percent when they pay with debit card and credit card and on EMI.

Amazon is also offering attractive exchange deals on select products categories such as smartphones and smart TV, among others.

