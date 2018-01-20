It's a new year and time for some new discounts. Flipkart and Amazon have already announced their first grand sales to begin the new year with a bang but it feels great to be treated special, right? Amazon is doing just that for its Prime members during the Great Indian Sale in India.

Amazon Great Indian Sale commences on January 21 and runs through January 24, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, you get early access to the deals 12 hours before the world get a chance to grab it. That's quite a window to finally avoid the rush and strike those items off your wish list.

During the three-day event, Amazon is going to offer great deals on a wide range of products, including TVs, smartphones, electronics, laptops, kitchenware, fashion products, daily essentials and more. The e-commerce giant will offer deals and discounts on over 160 million products spreading across various categories on the platform.

In addition to that, there are offers on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards where shoppers can avail 10 percent additional cash back, No Cost EMI, and 10 percent cash back for Amazon Pay users as well.

Here is listing of all the important and attractive discounts for Prime members during their early access to the Great Indian Sale.

Smartphones

Samsung On7 Prime, A8+ launch exclusively on Amazon India with no cost EMI offers OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition launches with no cost EMI and up to Rs 2,000 exchange benefit. LG V30+ Blue launches with no cost EMI and up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus. Up to Rs 6,000 off on Motorola smartphones Up to Rs 3,000 off on Lenovo smartphones Up to Rs. 7,200 off on Samsung smartphones Up to Rs 17,000 off on Honor smartphones

Shoppers can check out Google Pixel XL, Honor View 10, Honor 6X, Samsung On5 Pro, Moto G5S Plus, BlackBerry KEYone, Micromax Canvas Infinity and others for some interesting offers and discounts during the sale.

Amazon-exclusive offers

Fire TV Stick: Rs 3,000 (Rs 999 off)

Kindle: Rs 4,749 (Rs 1250 off)

Kindle Paperwhite: Rs. 8,499 (Rs 2,500 off)

More products and discounts

Up to 35 percent off on washing machines, no cost EMI and exchange offers Up to 25 percent off on refrigerators, no cost EMI and exchange offers Up to 35 percent off on ACs, no cost EMI and exchange offers Up to Rs 20,000 off on laptops Up to 60 percent off on Bluetooth headsets Up to 80 percent off on mobile cases Up to 65 percent off on power banks

Amazon Great Indian Sale opens gates for all online shoppers at midnight tonight. If you have any products in mind, add them to wish-list and see if they'll be discounted over the next three days.