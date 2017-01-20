Online retail giant Amazon on Friday kicked off the much publicized 'Great Indian Sale 2017' in India. Like before, the e-commerce firm is offering up to 55 percent cash discounts and lucrative exchange deals on consumer electronics products including smartphones, home appliances, fashion and books, among other sundries.

Prospective consumers can also claim additional incentives if they buy products via Amazon's partner bank credit/debit card. Further, 20 (10+10) lucky customers who make purchase on Amazon mobile app, will stand a chance to win Renault Kwid car and fully sponsored couple's trip to Europe via Musafir.com, respectively. Amazon's 2017's first edition of Great Indian sale will conclude on January 22.

Here we have listed top smartphone deals of reputed brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, Moto (formerly known as Motorola), Lenovo, OnePlus and Huawei Honor.

Top smartphone deals you just can't miss out on:

Apple-

iPhone 5S can now be grabbed for just Rs. 15,999 against MRP: Rs 25,000.

Moto-

Up to Rs 19,000 off on Moto Z Play via exchange deal

Rs. 13,000 off on Moto X Force and up to Rs. 17,527 additional cash discount via exchange deal

Rs. 1000 and Rs. 2,000 off on 32GB and 16GB Moto G4 Plus models, respectively

Rs. 1000 off on Moto G4 Play and close to Rs. 6,345 off via exchange deal

Rs. 2000 off on Moto G4 and up to Rs. 8,999 off via exchange deal

Lenovo-

Rs. 1000 off on Phab 2 Plus and close to Rs. 10,168 discount via exchange deal

13 percent off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (New price: Rs. 17,499 against MRP: Rs 19,999)

8 percent discount on Lenovo Vibe K4 Note (New price: Rs. 10,999 against MRP: Rs 11,999)

OnePlus-

13 percent off on OnePlus 2. It can be bought for Rs. 19,999 against the MRP: Rs. 22,999.

Close to Rs. 19,000 off on OnePlus 3 via exchange deal

Other smartphone brands-

9 percent off on Honor 5C (New price: Rs. 9,999 against MRP: Rs 10,999)

13 percent off on Coolpad Mega 2.5D (New price: Rs. 6,999 against MRP: Rs 7,999)

22 percent off on TCL 562 (New price: Rs. 8,999 against MRP: Rs 11,499)

Amazon is also offering Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime for Rs. 8,999

