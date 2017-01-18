Amazon India has announced Amazon Great Indian Sale, a shopping extravaganza for the consumers, with attractive deals. The e-commerce company's first big online sale of 2017 will begin on January 20 and conclude on January 22.

A horde of products from many categories, including electronics, daily essentials, home and kitchen, books, music, fashion and several others will be up for purchase with attractive offers and price cuts.

Besides discounts, consumers can avail 15 percent cashback (maximum Rs 1,750) on app purchases and 10 percent cashback on website purchases up to Rs 4,999 with State Bank of India debit and credit cards. Consumers can also avail 15 percent cashback (maximum Rs 750) by shopping on Amazon app and 10 percent cashback on purchases from website with Amazon Pay.

Those who want to make purchases during Amazon Great Indian Sale may be advised to register for Amazon Prime one year membership with a payment of Rs 499, as some deals will be exclusively made available to them besides 30-minute early access to the offers and free deliveries within a couple of days.

The e-commerce company will bring lightning deals like in the past, which means products available in this category could be bought within no time.

Amazon India is also giving discounts on several products a day ahead of the sale. The Moto G4 Plus 32GB variant will be available with a 6 percent discount, taking the price down from Rs 12,499 to Rs 10,499. The Moto G4 16GB is priced at Rs 10,499 against the original price of Rs 12,499 (16%), Moto G4 32GB has 14 percent discount, Moto G4 Plus 16GB is available at 7 percent discount, and Moto X Force 32GB is pieced at Rs 26,990 as against Rs 34,999 (22%).

The company will release the complete list of products on offer only once the sale begins on Friday.