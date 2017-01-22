Amazon's first edition of the Great Indian sale 2017 is entering third day and the e-commerce platform, in a bid to attract more consumers, is offering lucrative deals on consumer electronics goods ranging from smartphones to washing machines.

Amazon is also dishing out additional incentives including 10% discount if you buy products through SBI credit/debit card or Amazon Pay and 15% if you make the purchase from Amazon mobile app.

Further, 20 (10+10) lucky customers who buy via Amazon mobile app stand to win a Renault Kwid car and a fully-sponsored couple's trip to Europe via Musafir.com.

Here is a list of top hand-picked deals offered on top brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Motorola, Phillips and more:

1. 24 percent off on Xiaomi Mi 20,000mAh Power Bank 24: Deal Platter's offer- Rs. 1,899 against MRP: 2,499

2. 17 percent off on Apple's silver MacBook Air 13.3-inch (with Core i5/8GB/256GB/OS X El Capitan/Integrated Graphics): Deal Platter's offer- Rs. 80,000 against MRP: Rs. 96,900.

3. 32 percent off on Panasonic TV 80 cm (32 inches): Deal Platter's offer-Rs. 15,490 against MRP: Rs. 24,900

4. 71 percent off on Moto Pulse Wireless On-Ear Headphone (Black Chalk): Deal Platter's offer -Rs. 1,699 against MRP: Rs. 6,999

5. 37 percent off on Logitech MK215 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: Deal Platter's offer-Rs. 999 against MRP: 1,645

6. 48 percent off on Philips Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Deal Platter's offer- Rs. 1,049 against MRP: 1,999

7. 63 percent off on Lenovo 13000 mAh Powerbank: Deal Platter's offer-Rs. 1,099 against MRP: 2,999

8. 27 percent off on Apple iPhone 5s: Deal Platter's offer-Rs. 18, 150 against MRP: 25,000

9. 15 percent off on IFB 6Kg Front-loading Washing Machine: Deal Platter's offer-Rs. 23,050 against MRP: 26,999

10. OnePlus 3T (64GB): Deal Platter's offer Rs. 29,999

