amazon indian sale offers, Great indian sale, deal platter offers, Apple, IFB, Motorola, Xiaomi,
Amazon India via Twitter

Amazon's first edition of the Great Indian sale 2017 is entering third day and the e-commerce platform, in a bid to attract more consumers, is offering lucrative deals on consumer electronics goods ranging from smartphones to washing machines.

Amazon is also dishing out additional incentives including 10% discount if you buy products through SBI credit/debit card or Amazon Pay and 15% if you make the purchase from Amazon mobile app.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017: Top smartphone deals you shouldn't miss

Further, 20 (10+10) lucky customers who buy via Amazon mobile app stand to win a Renault Kwid car and a fully-sponsored couple's trip to Europe via Musafir.com.

Here is a list of top hand-picked deals offered on top brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Motorola, Phillips and more:

1. 24 percent off on Xiaomi Mi 20,000mAh Power Bank 24: Deal Platter's offer- Rs. 1,899 against MRP: 2,499

2. 17 percent off on Apple's silver MacBook Air 13.3-inch (with Core i5/8GB/256GB/OS X El Capitan/Integrated Graphics): Deal Platter's offer- Rs. 80,000 against MRP: Rs. 96,900.

3. 32 percent off on Panasonic TV 80 cm (32 inches): Deal Platter's offer-Rs. 15,490 against MRP: Rs. 24,900

4. 71 percent off on Moto Pulse Wireless On-Ear Headphone (Black Chalk): Deal Platter's offer -Rs. 1,699 against MRP: Rs. 6,999

5. 37 percent off on Logitech MK215 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: Deal Platter's offer-Rs. 999 against MRP: 1,645

6. 48 percent off on Philips Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Deal Platter's offer- Rs. 1,049 against MRP: 1,999

7. 63 percent off on Lenovo 13000 mAh Powerbank: Deal Platter's offer-Rs. 1,099 against MRP: 2,999

8. 27 percent off on Apple iPhone 5s: Deal Platter's offer-Rs. 18, 150 against MRP: 25,000

9. 15 percent off on IFB 6Kg Front-loading Washing Machine: Deal Platter's offer-Rs. 23,050 against MRP: 26,999

10. OnePlus 3T (64GB): Deal Platter's offer Rs. 29,999

Besides Amazon, Deal Platter groups offers killer deals on Flipkart, Snapdeal and other e-commerce sites. Get the best deals on consumer electronics goods and other categories including books, kitchen appliances, fashion and more HERE.

Also read