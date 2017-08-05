That time of the year when you can buy your favourite items at a discounted price is here again. The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 is scheduled to kick off next week ahead of India's Independence Day on August 15.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 will start at 12 am IST on August 9 and conclude at 11.59 pm IST on August 12. The e-commerce giant has said that it will offer "blockbuster deals at never-seen-before prices" during the sales period. Amazon Prime members will have 30 minutes early access to top deals besides "Prime exclusive deals."

Best deals on smartphones

Gadget lovers will have a gala time as mobile phones from top brands, including Apple (iPhone), OnePlus, Lenovo, Sony, Motorola, Samsung, Mi (Xiaomi), Honor, Coolpad, and InFocus will be available on discount.

You can avail up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories. Lenovo is offering up to Rs 5,000 off on its smartphones, while Samsung, Motorola and OnePlus will give up to Rs 2,000 off, and Rs 1,000 off on Honor devices. There will be 35 percent discount on Apple's iPhone, 15 percent on Coolpad, and seven percent on InFocus.

However, details of the mobile handsets to be made available for purchase with discounted price are yet to be announced. More details are expected to be revealed as the sales date nears.

Cashback offers

Apart from discounts, Amazon is offering cashback as part of the sale. Those who use Amazon Pay Balance will get instant 10-15 percent cashback besides exclusive deals on select brands. Consumers who load Rs 500 or more Amazon Pay balance between August 4 and 12 will get 15 percent cash back up to Rs 300 which will be credited by September 2.

State bank of India (SBI) credit and debit card holders can get an additional cashback of 15 percent if the purchase is done via app and 10 percent cashback for those who use website during the sales period.