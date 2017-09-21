It is that time of the year again when Indian e-commerce giants Amazon.in and Flipkart offer killer deals in a bid to attract as many customers as they possibly can.

While Flipkart started its "Big Billion sale" a day ahead on September 20, Amazon was in no mood to sit back and watch, and hence it responded with the "Great Indian Festival." Amazon's "Great Indian Festival" has plenty of attractive discount on smartphones. And we've made a list of the top 10 smartphone deals on Amazon.in that are too good to miss.

1. LG G6

There's no denying the fact that the LG G6 is one of the finest smartphones of 2017. The LG flagship packs in enough hardware to give the Samsung Galaxy S8 a run for its money. Powered by the snappy Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, the G6's main draw is the beautiful 5.7 inch 'FullVision' 18:9 aspect ratio display with Quad HD 1440 x 2880 resolution. And if that doesn't seem impressive enough, the dual 13MP camera setup is one of the best smartphone cameras in the market right now.

The G6 is a top-end flagship device that carries an price tag of Rs. 55,000, but Amazon.in is offering a huge 38% discount on one of the best smartphones that you could buy. The LG G6 is available online for a killer price of Rs. 33,990 on Amazon.in.

2. Apple iPhone 7

If you're planning to buy the iPhone 7, today is the best day to do so. Amazon is offering the 32GB variant of the iPhone 7 for Rs. 38,999 with 31% discount, as per the listing. Grab it while you can.

The iPhone 7 needs no introduction. It is a phone that everyone aspires to buy, but the heavy price tag it carries has most buyers opting for other cheaper alternatives. The iPhone 7 has a 4.7 inch Retina HD display, a 12MP primary camera and a 7MP FaceTime front facing camera with retina flash. It runs on iOS 10 with Apple A10 chipset.

3. Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi's smartphones are one of the most popular devices in India, and the Redmi 4 is one such device. The affordable smartphone targets the lower-mid range of the Indian smartphone market, but it's not easy to get your hands on one.

The Redmi 4 usually goes out-of-stock within minutes in "flash sales" held once every week and the 64GB variant retails for Rs. 10,999. Thanks to the Great Indian sale, Amazon has the smartphone in stock and is offering the phone at a discounted price of Rs. 9,499.

Like other Redmi devices the Redmi 4 offers great value for money, it's got a 5 inch HD display and comes with a huge 4,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 435 processor.

4. Moto G5s Plus

The Moto G5s Plus is the recently-launched successor of the Moto G5 Plus. Although there aren't many changes in terms of the design, the smartphone brings a lot of incremental changes such as a bigger 5.5 inch HD screen, increased in-built memory and most importantly a dual-camera setup. The G5S Plus sports dual 13MP+13MP back cameras.

Amazon is offering a Rs.1,000 discount on the 64GB variant that comes with 4GB of RAM, just a month after it went on sale for 16,999.

5. OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3 was one of the highest rated smartphones on Amazon.in. The OnePlus 3T too, manages to get an impressive rating. Apart from all the premium specs like the 16MP camera and a 5.5 inch Full HD AMOLED screen, the OnePlus 3T comes with the highest amount of RAM here, and we are talking 6GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 3T is currently available in 2 colors, Gunmetal and Soft Gold for the 64GB variant which is on a 17% discount. The regular price of the OnePlus 3T 64GB variant is Rs. 29,990, thanks to the sale you could end up paying Rs. 24,990 instead.

6. Lenovo K8 Note

Lenovo K8 Note is a feature-rich smartphone that carries a fairly reasonable price tag. It's got a 5.5 inch Full HD display, dual 13MP+5MP cameras on the back and runs on Android Nougat 7.1.1 out-of-the-box. It is powered by a 10-core Helio chipset clocked at 2.3Ghz which is fuelled by an all-day 4,000mAh battery. The device comes in a 3GB/32GB and a 4GB/64GB configuration.

As part of the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on both variants.

7. LG Q6

The LG Q6 is a down-graded, smaller sibling of the LG G6 beast. The mid-ranger carries the same DNA in terms of design, and looks almost identical to the thrice as expensive G6. The LG Q6's main USP is its gorgeous 18:9 ratio 'FullVision' display. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor and has a 13MP primary camera.

LG launched the Q6 for an initial price of 14,990, however, you could buy it on Amazon for Rs.12,990 and save a couple of thousand rupees.

8. Moto G5 Plus

Despite the launch of its successor, the Moto G5 Plus still makes for a good smartphone pick. And if you are looking to save a few bucks, the Moto G5 Plus is a sensible option. The smartphone comes with a 5.2 inch Full HD display, and an impressive 12MP back camera, that's hard to beat even today. It is powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset and runs Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box, an impressive proposition after the discount.

The Moto G5 Plus Fine Gold color option is available for Rs. 12,999 post discount, but you'll have to shell out Rs. 1,000 more for the Lunar Grey colour option.

9. Google Pixel XL 128 GB

The Google Pixel XL is Google's proprietary smartphone, what this means is that the smartphone will get first-hand access to every Android update that Google comes out with. The Pixel XL is XL in every sense of the word, it's got a 5.5 Inch QHD AMOLED display, 4 gigs of RAM and a massive 128GB of storage capacity.

Initially launched for a mammoth price of Rs. 76,000, the Pixel XL could be yours for Rs. 49,999 today on Amazon India.

10. Samsung On7 Pro

If you are a Samsung fan, and are on a under 10K budget, do not be disappointed. Amazon has got an amazing deal on one of Samsung's affordable offerings. Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro is the upgraded version of the regular Galaxy On7. It comes with 2GB of RAM compared to the 1.5GB RAM available on the On7.

The smartphone usually retails for around Rs. 9,000 but as part of the Great Indian Festival, Amazon is offering it for Rs. 7,590.