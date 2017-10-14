Amazon India is back with yet another shopping festival just in time for Diwali (Deepavali). Amazon Great Indian Festival 2017 has returned just a few days after a similar event by the same name came to an end. The latest shopping extravaganza is from October 14 to October 17.

Hundreds of items varying from gadgets to apparels to electronics to smartphones are up on sale with attractive discount. And if you are waiting for good deals to buy a smartphone, it's the ideal time for you as several smartphones, including the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Nokia 6, iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, Google Pixel XL, Mi Max 2, Moto G5s Plus and several others are available on offer.

Here are the details of top 10 smartphones you can buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival:

1) Xiaomi Redmi 4

Price: Rs 8,499 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage against the original price of Rs 8,999

Rs 9,499 for 3GB RAM+64GB storage against the price of Rs 10,999

(memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Display: 5-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density) screen

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

Operating system: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Camera: 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 4,100mAh with fast charging technology

2) Google Pixel XL

Price: Rs 49,899 against the price of Rs 76,000 for 4GB RAM + 128GB variant

Additional Rs 5000 off on exchange

Display: 5.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (534 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat

Camera: 12MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.3" sensor size and 1.55µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.2" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size

Battery: 3,450mAh with fast charging technology

3) Apple iPhone 7

Price: Rs 37,999 against the original price of Rs 49,000 for 32GB storage

Rs 49,999 against the original price of Rs 58,000 for 128GB storage

Display: 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD and 1,334x750p resolution (326 ppi pixel density)

Processor: 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor

Operating system: iOS 10.0.1 operating system (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2)

Camera: 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoon (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, and Quad-LED True Tone flash, and a 7MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto image stabilization

Battery: 1,960mAh

4) Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Price: Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (memory expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card) against the original price of Rs 14,999

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.0

Camera: 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 5300mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0) technology

5) Moto G5s Plus

Price: Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model against the original price of Rs 16,999 (memory is expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card)

Display: 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen display with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Camera: 13MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, and an 8MP front-snapper with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

Battery: 3,000mAh with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging

6) Nokia 6

Price: Rs 14,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Operating system: Android Nougat

Camera: 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size

Battery: 3,000mAh with fast charging technology

7) OnePlus 3T

Price: Rs 24,000 for 6GB + 64GB memory against the original price of Rs 29,999

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 1,920x1,080 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

Operating system: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based OxygenOS

Camera: 16MP main camera with Sony IMX298 senor, 1.12µm lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation), f/ 2.0 aperture and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus, and a 16MP camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor, 1.0µm lens, EIS, PDAF and f/2.0 aperture.

Battery: 3,400mAh with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A)

8) Lenovo K8 Note

Price: Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM +64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) against the original price of Rs 13,999

Display: 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: MediaTek Helio X23

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Camera: Dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, and a 13MP front-snapper with party flash and f/2.0 aperture

Battrey: 4,000mAh with 15W Turbo charger

9) Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Price: Rs 26,999 against the original price of Rs 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model

Display: 5.7-inch QHD LTPS LCD display with 1,440x2,560 pixels (515 ppi pixel density)

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 960

Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat

Camera: Dual 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection and laser autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 4,000mAh with fast charging technology

10) Micromax Canvas Infinity

Price: Rs 9,999 against the original price of Rs 13,999

Display: 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,440 pixels (279 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

Operating system: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

RAM and Storage: 3GB RAM, a 32GB storage (expandable up to128GB via microSD card)

Camera: 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and LED flash

Battery: 2900mAh