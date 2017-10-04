Amazon Great Indian Festival is back just in time for Diwali. You can avail attractive discounts on dozens of items ranging from kitchen items to smartphones to apparels to electronics during the shopping extravaganza from October 4 to October 8.

Consumers can also avail 10 percent additional cashback on use of Citi credit and debit cards, and get 15 percent back by using Amazon Pay, besides the regular discount. The deals also come with exchange offers and no cost EMI.

If you are one of those waiting for the right time to buy a smartphone that suits your taste and budget, you can check out this top 10 smartphone deals that offer popular handsets like the Xiaomi Redmi 4, iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, iPhone SE, Google Pixel XL, Mi Max 2, Moto G5s Plus, Lenovo K8 Note and several others.

1) Xiaomi Redmi 4: It is available at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant against the original price of Rs 8,999. It has a 5-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density) screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging technology. In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

2) iPhone 7: The 32GB variant is available at Rs 39,999 against the original price of Rs 56,200 (29 percent discount), while the 128GB model is available at Rs 50,999 against Rs 58,000 (12 percent discount). It has a 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD and 1,334x750p resolution (326 ppi pixel density), a 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor, an iOS 10.0.1 operating system (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2), and a 1,960mAh battery. In terms of camera, it features a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoon (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, and Quad-LED True Tone flash, and a 7MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto image stabilization.

3) OnePlus 3T: The 6GB + 64GB memory is currently available at Rs 24,999 against the original price of Rs 29,999 (17 percent discount). It has a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 1,920x1,080 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based OxygenOS, and a 3,400mAh battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A). In terms of camera, it mounts a 16MP main camera with Sony IMX298 senor, 1.12µm lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation), f/ 2.0 aperture and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus, and a 16MP camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor, 1.0µm lens, EIS, PDAF and f/2.0 aperture.

4) Moto G5s Plus: It is available at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model against the original price of Rs 16,999 (6 percent discount). Its memory is expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card and has a 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen display with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 13MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, an 8MP front-snapper with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash, and a 3,000mAh with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.

5) Google Pixel XL: The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for purchase at Rs 49,999 against the original price of Rs 76,000 (34 percent discount). The device features a 5.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (534 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, a 12MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.3" sensor size and 1.55µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.2" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size, and a 3,450mAh battery with fast charging technology.

6) iPhone SE: The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 18,999 against the original price of Rs 26,999 (30 percent discount). It has a 4-inch retina display with 1,136x640 pixels (326 ppi pixel density), an A9 chip, an iOS 9.3.2 (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2), a 12MP iSight main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 29mm lens, 1.22 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 1.2MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 31mm lens, and a 1,624mAh battery.

7) Xiaomi Mi Max 2: The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant (memory expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card) is available at Rs 14,999 against the original price of 16,999 (12 percent off). It features a full-metal body and a 6.44-inch Full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.0 operating system, a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 5300mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0) technology.

8) Lenovo K8 Note: It is available at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model against the original price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 11,999 against Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM +64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It features a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a MediaTek Helio X23 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with party flash and f/2.0 aperture, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger.

9) Micromax Canvas Infinity: It is currently priced at Rs 9,999 against the original price of Rs 13,999 (29 percent discount). It has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,440 pixels (279 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, a 3GB RAM, a 32GB storage (expandable up to128GB via microSD card), and a 2900mAh battery. In terms of camera, the device mounts a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and LED flash.

10) Huawei Honor 8 Pro: The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 26,999 against the original price of Rs 29,999 (10 percent discount). It sports a 5.7-inch QHD LTPS LCD display with 1,440x2,560 pixels (515 ppi pixel density), powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor, runs an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and houses 4,000mAh battery with fast charging technology. In terms of camera, it has a dual 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection and laser autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture.