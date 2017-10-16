Diwali is fast approaching and major retailers are offering discounts to encourage shoppers to buy more. Amazon India is one such participant, hosting a Diwali-special sale online, where it is offering compelling discounts and deals on a wide range of products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival kicked off October 14, and runs till October 17, where shoppers can take advantage of deals on smartphones, laptops, electronics, home products, fitness and sports gears, clothing and much more. With these discounts and offers, it is ideally the right time to shop for your Diwali presents.

While it may be hard to sift through hundreds of deals online, Amazon India offers filters on the left side pane to show you the desired results. You can filter based on brands, ratings, budget, categories, discount and more.

If you are on a budget, but unsure what to buy for your techie relative, friend or a loved one, here are some top suggestions you cannot go wrong with. These products listed below are chosen from the sub-Rs 5,000 category after discount.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote Control

Make your standard TV smart one with Amazon Fire TV stick and access content from Netflix, Hotstar and more. The voice-activated remote control is an add-on that most of its rivals do not offer at this time. This can be a great accessory to your television for unlimited entertainment.

Amazon Fire TV stick is priced at Rs 3,499 as a part of the sale.

Xiaomi Mi 10,000mAh power bank

There's never really a right time to run out of power on your smartphone. Xiaomi's 10,000mAh power bank can come in handy on your road trips, long travels and such where access to a power socket is challenging.

Given a standard smartphone's battery is about 2,500mAh, you can use this power bank to charge your phone fully four times.

As a part of the Great Indian Festival sale, Mi power bank is available for just Rs 999.

Amazon Echo Dot

After a successful hit in the U.S., Amazon finally brought its Echo smart speakers to India. The Echo Dot is the cheapest of the lot and does absolute wonders. It is a wireless, voice activated smart speaker that can carry out your wishes with a command.

If you are thinking of setting up a smart home, Echo Dot is a great first step towards it. And Alexa is something you should definitely try.

Currently, Echo Dot is available on an invitation-only basis. It costs Rs 3,149 and comes with a free 1 year Prime Membership.

Philips wireless BT speaker

If smart isn't your thing, you can settle for a normal wireless Bluetooth-powered speaker, and it's going to cost you half the price of Echo Dot. Philip's BT50G portable wireless BT speaker is available for Rs 1,249 on Amazon India, and it has some interesting colour combinations to choose from.

YI Home Security Camera

There are plenty security cameras you can buy online and in retail stores, but YI has some interesting features in its home security wireless camera. Priced at Rs 1,990, YI camera comes with IR night vision, 111-degree wide angle lens, 4x digital zoom, two-way audio communication, real-time video streaming, motion detection alert and no monthly subscriptions.

Add security to your home this Diwali.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 camera

Forget the traditional SLR and DSLR cameras and check this Fujifilm's cool and playful instant film camera, which can shoot and print photos instantly. It's going to be quite handy this Diwali, and pretty cool to hand out memorable moments to friends and family.

This camera comes in seven attractive colours and costs Rs 4,499.