Amazon has launched its streaming media device called Amazon Fire TV Stick in India, which will enable consumers to watch Prime Videos on their television screens. It will ship with a voice remote that allows you to search Amazon Video content and navigate the interface using your voice, and Indian customers can use either Hindi or English.

Equipped with a quad-core processor and fast Wi-Fi, Amazon Fire TV Stick enables consumers to access thousands of movies, TV shows, apps and games by directly plugging it into their TV's HDMI port. It is available for purchase in India on Amazon at Rs 3,999 (inclusive of taxes).

"Fire TV Stick offers access to a vast selection of movies and TV shows, popular apps, and features designed specifically for customers in India including powerful voice search for Amazon Video titles in Hindi and English," said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV, in a statement. "Fire TV Stick also offers Data Monitoring and other features to help customers in India get the most from their data plan and stream more content using less bandwidth."

Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Manager of Amazon India said: "Customers can now instantly stream their favourite movies and TV shows right from an HDTV, and easily find new content using just their voice."

Offer on Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you purchase a Fire TV Stick by May 31, 2017 and subscribe to an annual Prime membership, you will receive Rs 499 credit back to their Amazon Pay balance. Indian customers can avail up to 100 GB of free data on Airtel Broadband and 4G home Wi-Fi devices for a period of three months from the time of activation, and up to 240 GB of free data from YOU Broadband.

The device also comes with six months of unlimited ad-free music streaming from Gaana, three months free premium video membership from Eros Now, and one month of ad-free streaming from Voot and Voot Kids for the early birds. However, the offer is only for a limited time.