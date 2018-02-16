Just after the Great Indian Sale, e-commerce major Amazon has launched yet another shopping fest. Having started on February 14, its EMI fest will continue till February 20.

Under this seven-day EMI fest, Amazon offers EMI deals on various smartphones, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, air conditioners, microwave ovens, chimneys, dishwashers and furniture. The e-retailer gives No Cost EMI and 10 percent cashback on purchasing the select products with ICICI credit cards.

To avail the offers, Amazon kept a minimum purchase of Rs 7,000. The cashback amount will be credited to the customer's account on April 20.

Tempted to go on a shopping spree on Amazon? Now, shop easily and pay in installments. Here are the 10 best products to buy during the Amazon EMI fest.

1. Sanyo 123.2cm (49 inches) Full HD LED IPS TV (Black)

M.R.P.: 46,990.00 | Deal Price: 31,999.00

EMI starts at 1,569.00

BUY NOW

2. OnePlus 5T (Midnight Black 6GB RAM + 64GB memory)

Price: 32,999.00

EMI starts at 1,569.00

BUY NOW

3. Dell Vostro 14 7th Gen Core i5 Laptop (14-inch/8GB/1TB/Windows 10 Home), Black

M.R.P.: 44,990.00 | Deal Price: 43,990.00

EMI starts at 2,091.00

BUY NOW

4. LG 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator (Marine Heart)

M.R.P.: 16,890.00 | Deal Price: 13,299.00

EMI starts at 554.00

BUY NOW

5. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star (2017) Split AC (Copper, White/Black)

M.R.P.: 40,490.00 | Deal Price: 27,990.00

EMI starts at 1,331.00

BUY NOW

6. Haier 5.8kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (White)

M.R.P.: 14,990.00 | Deal Price: 12,117.00

EMI starts at 576.00

BUY NOW

7. Bajaj 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (Black)

M.R.P.: 6,500.00 | Deal Price: 4,490.00

EMI starts at 223.00

BUY NOW

8. Spacewood Joy Queen Size Bed (Woodpore Finish, Natural Wenge)

M.R.P.: 26,128.00 | Deal Price: 8,999.00

EMI starts at 428.00

BUY NOW

9. Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB)

M.R.P.: 49,999.00 | Deal Price: 42,999.00

EMI starts at 2,044.00

BUY NOW

10. Onida 124.46cm (50 inches) 50UIB 4K UHD LED Smart TV (Black)

M.R.P.: 68,990.00 | Deal Price: 46,999.00

EMI starts at 2,519.00

BUY NOW