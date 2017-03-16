Isn't it amazing that you can order all the essential things you want with just a voice command without even login in to the Internet or opening a mobile phone app? The voice-controlled intelligent personal assistant service Alexa that powers Amazon Echo can not only make online orders but also track packages. It may not be able to tell you the exact location of your product but tells when you can expect it. This makes Amazon Echo one of the coolest smart gadgets.

Amazon Echo is a voice-activated smart bluetooth speaker that can control several smart gadgets in a house besides providing good sound. It can also perform several other tasks, including reading audio books, checking the weather, setting alarm, providing realtime information like traffic updates, online shopping and stream podcasts.

Also read: 5 smart speakers you can buy for the ultimate smart home in 2017

Amazon Echo is no doubt an amazing gadget but it can create a big mess if you are careless. What if lots of stuff like teddy bears, cookies and pizzas that you never ordered are delivered to your home? You will be shocked but it can happen.

If you leave Amazon Echo with voice-activation feature on, children can create a big mess by intentionally or accidentally ordering things online. If a kid tells somebody in the house that she wants a teddy bear, there are chances of Alexa taking the order. Such incidents have already happened to several families and it can happen to you too.

To avoid your children from making unnecessary shopping mess via Amazon Echo, you need to disable "purchase by voice" feature. The feature is turned on by default, so you have to disable it manually. You can turn off the feature by going to Alexa app navigation panel, select "Settings" and then "Voice Purchasing" before disabling the feature.