Smart homes are the new trend, but India hasn't been open to the idea just as much. However, the growing popularity of automated homes is gaining ground, and it is natural India will soon adopt it just like smartphones and 4G LTE. Google, Samsung, Apple and Amazon are some known players in this niche category, and one of them is stepping up the game in India.

Amazon has two smart home products, which double as wireless speakers – Echo and Echo Dot. Both smart speakers are powered by Amazon's AI-powered assistant Alexa, which interacts with other Internet of Things (IoT) to help users control them with voice commands. Now the power of controlling smart gadgets with just voice commands is going to be possible in India.

If the latest rumour is to be believed, Amazon is planning to bring Echo and Echo Dot speakers to India this Diwali, which falls on October 18 this year. The largest e-commerce giant is reportedly testing the smart speakers with some of its employees in India to ensure the new market responds well.

Another source revealed to FactorDaily that Amazon Echo will be available in India for around Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 12,000, while the Echo Dot will cost around Rs. 5,000-Rs. 6,000. These Echo and Echo Dot are available in the US for $179 and $50, respectively.

International Business Times, India, reached out to Amazon India for a comment on the matter. "Amazon does not comment on rumours and speculations," the company spokesperson said.

Recently, the company had responded to a story about Amazon Echo's arrival in India, complete with Alexa in regional language support. The information, based on ET's understanding of Amazon's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Brian T. Olsavsky's statement, was perceived incorrectly, the company had said.

But the latest report by Factor Daily cites internal sources, and one of them said that Amazon's Alexa will support regional languages such as Hindi and Tamil, which will be rolled out as updates.

Amazon Echo makes a compelling addition to any lifestyle with its capabilities to interact with its owners. Alexa simplifies various tasks like booking an Uber, controlling the lightings in the house and walking you through a recipe.

Would you be interested in buying one of these smart speakers this Diwali? Let us know in the comments.