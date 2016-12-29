American e-commerce behemoth, Amazon is all set to host the post-Christmas sale dubbed as the Digital Day Sale on December 30.

Amazon Digital Day Sale is a one-day only sale and as the name indicates, it will offer exclusive deals only on digital contents including videogames, music, e-books, software and movies. It looks like the Amazon is targeting particular section of consumers who have just started using their new smart devices bought (or got gifted) during the recently concluded Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

As of now, e-commerce giant has not mentioned any bargain details on any specific items, but will be offering up to up to 80% off on hundreds of video game titles, 50% off on top movies and TV shows, 75% off on hundreds of digital comics, and other great deals on popular content.

Here's a preliminary list of items expected to get discounts on Amazon Digital Day sale:

Videogame titles-

1. Destiny: Rise of Titan

2. Rocket League

3. Titanfall 2

4. Dragonball Xenoverse XV

5. Vain Glory

6. Fifa 2017

Movie titles-

1. Bolt

2. Storks

3. The Lego Movie

e-Books and Comics-

1. Readers Digest

2. Spider Man series

3. Daredevil series

4. Iron Man series

5. Black Panther

6. Secret Wars

Softwares-

1. Microsoft Office (Home& Business) 2016

2. Turbo Tax

3. H&R Block

4. Norton

Besides that, Amazon will also be offering 10% discount for new Amazon Music subscribers and 33% off on Amazon Rapids, reading app-based subscriptions for kids.

Watch this space for latest news on Amazon products and sale.