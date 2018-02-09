Best-selling power banks in amazon
It's really frustrating when your mobile phone shuts down due to insufficient battery charge, especially when you want to make emergency calls. A portable mobile charger or a power bank would be of great help to keep your device alive and keep you connected when you are on the go.

Don't know where to look for the best power bank? We've picked the top 10 power banks from amazon's best-selling list. Check out here for the best power banks based on the mAh power capacity and price.

1. Intex IT-PB11K Power Bank (White)

Intex IT-PB11K 11000mAH Power Bank (White)
Capacity: 11000 mAh

MRP.: Rs 1,899.00 | Price: Rs 929.00

2. Intex IT-PB11K Power Bank (Black)

Intex IT-PB11K 11000mAH Power Bank (Black)
Capacity 11000 mAh

MRP: Rs1,899.00 | Price: Rs 939.00

3. Ambrane P-1122 Power Bank (Blue-white)

Ambrane P-1122 10000mAH Power Bank (Blue-white)
Capaicty: 10000 mAh

MRP: Rs1,799.00 | Price: Rs 759.00

4. Syska Power Pro 200 Power Bank (Black)

Syska Power Pro 200 20000mAH Power Bank (Black)
Capacity: Capacity: 20000mAH

MRP.: 2,999.00 | Price: Rs 1,799.00

5. Ambrane P-1111 10000mAH Power Bank (Black)

Ambrane P-1111 10000mAH Power Bank (Black)
Capacity: 10000mAH

MRP: Rs 1,799.00 | Price:Rs 779.00

6. Lenovo PA13000 Power Bank (White)

Lenovo PA13000 13000mAH Power Bank (White)
Capacity: 13000mAH

MRP.: Rs2,999.00 | Price: Rs 1,397.00

7. Intex IT-PBA 20K Power Bank (White)

Intex IT-PBA 20K Poly 20000mAH lithium ion Power Bank (White)
Capacity: 20000mAH

MRP: Rs 3,550.00 | Price: Rs 1,699.00

8. Intex IT-PB12.5K Power Bank (White-Grey)

Intex IT-PB12.5K 12500mAH lithium ion Power Bank (White-Grey)
Capacity: 12500mAH

MRP: Rs 2,100.00 | Price:Rs 1,029.00

9. Ambrane P-1111 Power Bank (White-Blue)

Ambrane P-1111 10000mAH Power Bank (White-Blue)
Capacity: 10000mAH

MRP: Rs1,799.00 | Price:Rs 788.00 | Deal Price:Rs 699.00

10. Ambrane P-1310 Power Bank (Black-Gold)

Ambrane P-1310 Power Bank (Black-Gold)
Capacity: 13000mAH

MRP: Rs 2,499.00 | Price: Rs 1,099.00

