American e-commerce giant Amazon has kicked off a new promotional sale campaign dubbed as the Apple Fest, offering lucrative offer for consumers in India.

Amazon's Apple Fest offer is valid on latest iPhone 7 (older iPhone 6s & 6 series also), iPads, MacBook laptops and Watch series. Prospective buyers can claim cash-back up to Rs. 18,000 via exchange deal and also zero EMI cost.

Furthermore, American Express subscribers can claim additional Rs. 1,500 cash discount (as Amazon Pay balance) on Apple products. It will valid from August 28-29.

Here are our top 10 hand-picked deals of Amazon's Apple Fest via Deal Platter:

20% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB); MRP: Rs 56,200; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.44,999 (HERE) 23% off on Apple iPhone 6s (Rose Gold, 32GB)MRP: Rs 46,900; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.35,999 (HERE) 8% off on Apple iPhone 6 (Gold, 32GB) MRP: Rs 29,500; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.26,999 (HERE) 32% off on Apple iPhone 5s (Silver, 16GB); MRP: Rs 25,000; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.16,995 (HERE) 19% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 32GB) MRP: Rs 26,000; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.20,999 (HERE) 24% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A 13.3-inch Laptop 2017 (Core i5/8GB/128GB/MacOS Sierra/Integrated Graphics) MRP: Rs 77,200; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.58,940 (HERE) 23% off on Apple MacBook Pro MF839HN/A 13-inch Laptop (Core i5/8GB/128GB/OS X Yosemite/Intel Iris Graphics 6100)MRP: Rs 1,06,900; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.89,798 (HERE) 14% off on Apple iPad Tablet (9.7 inch, 32GB, Wi-Fi), Space Grey; MRP: Rs 28,900; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.24,912 (HERE) 3% off onApple Watch Series 2 38 mm Space Grey with Black Sports Band;MRP: Rs 32,900; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.31,900 (HERE) 6% off on Apple Watch Series-2 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sports Band; MRP: Rs 34,900; New Deal Platter offer: Rs.32,900 (HERE)

