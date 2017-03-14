Amazon's American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story's trailer is out and Hugh Hefner confesses that you don't know half of the Playboy magazine founder's story. The first trailer, premiered on Entertainment Weekly website, reveals a few glimpses of the ten-episode series.

Also Read: Megan Fox strips down for Frederick's of Hollywood lingerie ad campaign [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

The preview gives an insight into the wild life of Hefner as a pioneer, provocateur, father, bachelor, rebel, activist, visionary, playboy, and legend — addressing censorship, sexual freedom (and repression), race, and much more along the way.

The trailer concludes with the narrator saying, "This is my story, or at least how I remember it," teasing fans.

EW reports that the 10-episode show will provide unique access into the never-before-seen archive footage and surf through personal scrapbook collections chronicling the six-decade-old brand that impacted global culture and history. It includes the incident when Marilyn Monroe featured as the pin-up girl for the magazine.

"Presenting the dual narrative of Hefner's personal and professional lives, intertwined with the evolution of the country he sought to change. This 10-episode series dives beyond the glamour of Marilyn Monroe's 1953 nude centrefold into Hefner's fights for and impact on free speech, civil rights, women's rights, and more," the official synopsis reads.

Matt Whelan will play the role of a young Hefner. Stephen David dons the cap of the executive producer and Hefner's son, Cooper, will be the series spokesperson.

The show will be available from April 7 on Amazon Prime Video.