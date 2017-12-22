Amazon Echo is one of the most intuitive smartspeaker series in the market, and voice communication with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Alexa UI is to an extent similar to one-on-one human interaction.

Future updates are expected to make the conversation with Echo devices are set to become more natural.

Until then, users can enjoy the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo with thousands of voice-commands. And with Christmas around the corner, they can get in the holiday spirit with festival-themed questionnaire.

Christmas history lessons:

Let's begin with how Christmas began. Users can flaunt their AI-based Amazon Echo in front of friends in the house party and entertain guests with some cool and interesting facts about the festival.

It is loaded with more than 200 often-unknown Christmas facts, making the skill both festive and educational.

Users just need to say "Alexa, tell me a Christmas fact" or "Alexa, give me a Christmas fact" or "Alexa, open Christmas facts."

Let there be more laughter and joy this Christmas

Amazon Echo users can explore the Christmas Jokes skill on Alexa and let her ramp up the entertainment quotient of the house party.

It has a huge stock Christmas-related jokes. You just need to say "Alexa, tell me a Christmas joke" or "Alexa, open Christmas Jokes" or "Alexa, ask Christmas Jokes for a joke" and get in a jovial mood.

Users can also check the wittiness of Alexa by asking "Alexa, do you celebrate Christmas?" or "Alexa, what do you want for Christmas?" or "Alexa, do you believe in Santa Claus?" or "Alexa, can you sing a Christmas song?" or even "Alexa, can you sing Jingle Bells? and unleash her magic.

Get into the Christmas spirit

Just begin with by saying "Alexa, I want to be kind on Christmas" or "Alexa, I need ideas for Christmas" or "Alexa, Ask Christmas Kindness for an idea", and Alexa will provide a unique idea about how to integrate kindness into your daily life and spread the Christmas cheer!

Ring in the festive cheer with Christmas carols

Alexa makes the best use of Amazon music and if you are subscriber or own membership in different partners such as Spotify or others, you can ask the device to play melodious carols.

Just say "Alexa, play Christmas music" or "Alexa, play Christmas songs" or "Alexa, play Christmas carols."

Light up the Christmas tree with your voice

With smart lights and plugs becoming common in households, Amazon Echo series can used to switch on the bulbs with just commands.

People just have to say, "Alexa, turn the Christmas tree lights on" and compliment the celebration.

For those unaware, Amazon.in sells smart plugs from Oakter, D-Link and TP-Link.

