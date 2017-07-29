Smart homes are still a niche, but they have a huge potential in the years to come. Products like Google Home, Amazon Echo and now Apple HomePod are pushing customers towards the idea of generalizing smart homes. But most of these smart home gadgets are elegant, but shout out a geeky appearance.

To solve that, the award-winning makers of licensed Bluetooth speakers, AC Worldwide, is working towards their next project, and boy, it is bound to impress.

At first glance, it looks like a Terminator trophy to commemorate Arnold Schwarzenegger iconic role in the popular sci-fi franchise. But don't be fooled. It's a smart speaker with integrated Alexa AI to carry out your requests with just voice commands.

At heart, it's an Amazon Echo, but in a whole new avatar to fulfill your fantasy of having a Terminator at your home. The Terminator T-800 smart speaker has a polished allow exterior forming the shape of a naked skull with glaring teeth and red glowing eye-balls.

AC Worldwide is not relying entirely on the way the Terminator T-800 looks for it to succeed. The smart speaker packs some interesting features that will make you consider it.

There's a built-in sub-woofer and a tweeter to deliver high-quality audio, powerful bass and clear range. With Alexa AI, users can carry out all the functions an Amazon Echo can with ease. There's a HD camera in the left eye of the Terminator T-800 to keep an eye on the house by streaming the feeds directly on your smartphone.

Terminator T-800 sports Bluetooth, so users can pair it with a smartphone, tablet or PC and connect for audio using an AUX as well. A built-in microphone, which carries out your voice commands, can be used to make and take calls and the speaker connects to your home or office Wi-Fi to interact with other smart home gadgets.

To customize the Terminator T-800 to your wishes, there's an app that lets you control audio, pairing greeting with your own voice and message, activate motion detection and store data on the cloud.

Unlike Amazon Echo, Terminator T-800 won't be up for retail sale. In order to get one, buyers will need to pledge for the product on Kickstarter, where it is available. There's also a plaque, where users can have their name or any script like "hasta la vista, baby", engraved.

Early backers can get a discounted price approximately $300 and shipping is estimated to be in February next year. If you can pledge for around $399, you can get yourself a Terminator speaker with Collectors' Box. You can check out other options to pledge in the next 29 days.