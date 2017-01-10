Amazing polar bear footage overshadowed by survival warning

  • January 10, 2017 20:59 IST
    By Storyful
Amazing polar bear footage overshadowed by survival warning Close
Embed
The US Geological Survey has released polar bear head-cam footage, to highlight the devastating impact that melting ice caps would have on the species. The US agency has listed polar bears as ‘threatened’, as climate change will impact on the bears ability to use sea ice to hunt for food and survive.
loading image
IBT TV
Donald Trump wins Time Person of the Year
Most popular