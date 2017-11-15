If you are mulling purchase of a bike in India, there is a good break for you. Should Bajaj or UM Motorcycle models be on your mind, it is even better. Here's why. Some of the leading two-wheeler makers are offering discounts and cash backs on their range. So it might be just the right time to venture into the market and ride away with one.

Check out offers on Bajaj and UM Motorcycles range.

UM Motorcycles

UM Motorcycles currently has four models in its range and is offering discounts on three, except the Commando Classic. The Renegade Sports S is now cheaper by Rs 12,000 and is on sale at Rs 1.59 lakh. The Commando Mojave gets a price cut of Rs 12,000 and is now priced at 1.69 lakh. The Commando is now sold for Rs 1.69 lakh after a price cut of Rs 11,000 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The Commando Classic continues to be priced at Rs 1.96 lakh.

Source: BunnyPunia

Bajaj

Bajaj is offering a cash discount, cashback and easy finance options to its range of models in India. According to BikeAdvice, the models like Discover 125, Platina and CT100 get price cut in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 while the Pulsar range cash back offers up to Rs 4,100. The cashback offers include-Rs 3,000 on Pulsar 150, Rs 3,200 on Pulsar NS 160, Rs 3,200 on Pulsar 180, Rs 3,500 on Pulsar NS 200 and pulsar 220 and Rs 4,100 on Pulsar Rs 200. Cash back offers are also available on Avenger and V range of motorcycle. While the V and V12 get cashback offers up to Rs 2,500, the Avenger range includes cashback up to Rs 3,500.