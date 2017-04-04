Renewed eruption activity on Mount Etna produced lava from the 29 March, causing its slopes to glow red for five days. The 3,329 meter high mountain is Europes most active volcano and has erupted twice within the last month.
Amazing footage shows the slopes of Mount Etna glow red as lava flows
- April 4, 2017 16:58 IST
