Heidi Klum knows how to make heads turn. The 44-year-old model, who made headlines recently for a steamy nude shower Instagram video and her brilliant Halloween costume, took a plunge at the American Music Awards 2017 with her stunning glittery dress.

Attending the AMAs 2017 this year, the America's Got Talent judge opted to sport a daring pink and tan Gianni Versace outfit for the occasion. The stunning outfit flaunted her curvy stature for the cameras.

Also Read: Heidi Klum leaves little to imagine as she strips down for a raunchy hot shower video

The backless dress featured a plunging neckline giving the cameras and fans an eyeful of her assets. Letting her shimmering outfit garner all the attention, Klum chose minimalist make-up and jewellery.

Resorting to smokey eyes and pale pink lips, Klum let her caramelised colour tresses fall off her bare shoulders. As for jewellery, Klum chose to wear a few rings. She completed the look with a pair of gorgeous pink strapped stilettos, which matched the pink strips on her dress.

Klum has had an amazing year. She not only launched her new collections of bikinis, she also was named one of The World's Highest Paid TV Hosts by Forbes.

Apart from Klum, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Diana Ross, Demi Lovato, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Pink and YouTuber Lilly Singh stood out on the red carpet.

AMA’s ? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 19, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

Pretty in @Pink. ? #PINKxAMAs A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:39pm PST

Gomez, who recently broke up with The Weeknd, debut her blonde hair look on the red carpet of the AMAs 2017. She wore a figure-flaunting jacket/ dress. She also performed her new hit single Wolves for the first time on the show where she wore a white spaghetti dress.

Blonde hair, don't care. ?? @SelenaGomez looks SO GOOD! #SELENAxAMAs A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

She ran from the wolves tonight! ??? @selenagomez #SELENAxAMAs ?: @samiista A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Whereas Jenna channelled her inner Jennifer Lopez in a beautiful sheer Julien Macdonald gown.

And i even wore my 5inch heels ??‍♀️? Congrats to my fav @shawnmendes #AMAs A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

Although the red carpet is one of the highlights of the AMAs 2017, the winners are the stars of the night. This year's star is Bruno Mars who won the Artist of the Year, Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock, Favourite Album – Pop/Rock, Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B and Favourite Song – Soul/R&B.