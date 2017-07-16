Local reports say a bus filled with Amarnath yatra pilgrims fell into a gorge in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, July 16, leading to the death of at least 16 of them.

Dozens more have been injured in the accident, which took place on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Banihal. The injured are being rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Local authorities have rushed to the spot, and search and rescue operations are under way. Indian Army personnel are aiding in these operations.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper is also being reportedly pressed into action to airlift the injured to hospitals. The IAF helicopter is reportedly ferrying 16 of them for treatment.

Initial reports had said that 10 people had been killed and 35 injured in the attack, but more of them are believed to have succumbed to their injuries later.

Regional sources have claimed that the vehicle numbered Bus No. JK02Y-0594 belonged to the state transport cooperation.

They also said that it fell into the Nach Nalla gorge because its tyre had exploded. However, no official reason has been made available yet.

See photos from the spot of the incident. Warning: some of them are quite graphic in nature:

1 / 3





It may be noted that while seven people had died on the spot in the terror attack on July 10, the death toll had risen to eight earlier on Sunday with a 47-year-old woman named Lalitaben succumbing to her injuries.

Watch the video of Sunday's rescue operation here: