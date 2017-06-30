The annual Amarnath yatra that began on Thursday, June 29, was suspended on early Friday morning from the twin routes of Pahalgam due to heavy rainfall and landslide, an official from the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) was reported as saying.

"The yatra has been suspended temporarily in view of the rains that lashed the twin routes early in the morning," said the official. "The pilgrims headed for base camps at Baltal and Nunwan are requested to check the status of the yatra with the control room or helpline set up by the SASB before starting off."

The yatra that began amid tight security arrangements on Friday is supposed to end on August 7. More than 6,000 pilgrims have already braved the chilly weather conditions and offered their prayers at the Amarnath temple.