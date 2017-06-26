A fresh intel report indicates that terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have been "directed" to carry out an attack on pilgrims and police officials on the annual Amarnath Yatra. The report said that terrorists have been told to kill around 100 to 150 pilgrims and 100 police officials.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and a few other officials have denied the reports saying that there is no such danger to pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatra this year as all security measures have been put in place for their safety.

The intel report, allegedly received from the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Anantnag, further hinted that the terrorist attack could be in the form of a "standoff fire" on the pilgrim convoys. It states that the idea behind the attack is to create communal tension and disharmony across the nation by attacking pilgrimage that is of significance to the Hindus, local media reported.

The report also asked the SSP of Anantnag to alert the security forces that have been deployed along Amarnath. However, top officials from Jammu and Kashmir told the media there was "no specific threat pertaining to Amarnath pilgrimage."

Deputy CM Singh also said: "Fully prepared for Amarnath Yatra, important aspects like security and basic arrangements for the yatra taken care of." He added that the police were doing their best to make sure the pilgrims are safe and that over 30,000 soldiers have been deployed for the purpose.

The first leg of the Amarnath Yatra will begin on June 28.