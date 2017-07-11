Leaders from across the world have condemned the deadly attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, which claimed the lives of seven people and injured another 19, on Monday.

The terrorists had attacked a bus carrying around 57 pilgrims on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the Batengoo area.

The United States condemned the attack with MaryKay Loss Carlson, the US ambassador to India, offering her condolences to the bereaved families through Twitter. "We deplore the attack on #Amarnath pilgrims & condemn all acts of terrorism. Deepest condolences to the families & all those affected," she wrote on Twitter.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the attack and calling it a dastardly act of terror. She also conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the Bangladeshi government and the people of Bangladesh, local media reported.

France released a statement condemning the attack. It said: "France condemns the attack that on 10th July claimed the lives of several pilgrims who were travelling to the Amarnath shrine. France assures the people and authorities of India of its solidarity in face of terrorism."

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also condemned the attack on the pilgrims. He wrote on Twitter:

Meanwhile, Bhutan Foreign Minister Lyonpo Damcho Dorji was quoted as saying by ANI: "Bhutan strongly condemns the terrorist attacks on Amarnath Yatris."

The Nepali Foreign Ministry also released a statement saying: "Strongly condemn the attack on a convoy of yatris returning from Amarnath. Our thoughts and prayers are with those departed innocent souls and injured." The ministry also offered their support to the victims of the attack.

The Deputy Chairman of India-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Commission Pavel Dorokhin also condemned the unfortunate incident saying: "Russia stands united against terrorism and terrorism cannot be justified. We pay condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

German Ambassador Dr Martin Ney said: "On behalf of the Government of Germany, I strongly condemn yesterday's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven Amarnath Yatris lost their lives and more than a dozen were wounded. I convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Germany resolutely stands by India in the fight against terrorism and extremism."

#NotInMyName campaigners mourn death of pilgrims at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

The 'Not in My Name' protesters also held a silent vigil at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday evening to mourn the deaths. The campaigners had also held a nationwide protest against mob lynchings on June 28 following the death of 15-year-old Muslim boy Junaid Khan in Ballabhgarh, Haryana.

The organisers of the #NotInMyName campaign published a note on Facebook condemning the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Anantnag.

"We are saddened by the news that seven pilgrims on their way to Amarnath have been killed in an attack by people who can only be described as enemies of humanity... We as citizens have to intervene in this situation and mourn the death of those civilians who unexpectedly became collateral damage and also take a firm stand against political violence no matter who the perpetrator," the note read.

It added: "All lives matter and dead bodies should not become part of politics that divides people on the basis of religion. The seven dead did not deserve to die and it is only when we stand up and demand an end to this politics of hatred that we can prevent the deaths of innocents going on a pilgrimage or returning from Eid shopping."