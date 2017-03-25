Congratulations are in order for Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski. The Mean Girls actress and husband Sadoski welcomed their bundle of joy, a girl, her media representative confirmed to several media outlets.

Also Read: Amanda Seyfried secretly ties the knot with Thomas Sadoski [VIDEO]

The news comes a week after Sadoski announced that they have tied the knot in a secret ceremony with just an officiant and their dogs. "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing. It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other," Sadoski revealed to James Corden on his show, The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Seyfried and Sadoski started dating last year and announced that they are engaged in September 2016. Two months after announcing the engagement, Seyfried and Sadoski revealed that they are expecting their first baby.

Talking about becoming a father, Sadoski said that he has never been more excited. "I'm more excited about this than I've ever been about anything in my life," he said while talking about their baby. "And I'm also more terrified about it than anything I've ever been in my entire life. If I'm too confident, then I'm just kidding myself," he said.

Here is a look at Amanda Seyfried flaunting her gorgeous baby bump: