Ronda Rousey continued her no-show to the media even after the end of her UFC 207 fight against the women's bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, on Friday. The 29-year-old Californian, one of the most lethal Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters to fight in the UFC, boycotted the UFC 207 pre-fight presser as well as the post-fight press conference.

The rising star of Brazil, Amanda Nunes, however, did attend the post-fight conference and said what everyone was expecting her to. Ronda Rousey's time at the UFC is over. She is possibly retiring.

"After the UFC 207 fight, I told her backstage that she did a lot for this sport, and you can keep on doing what you want. But the truth is you have to to retire someday," Nunes told reporters at the media briefing. On possible retirement of Ronda from the UFC, she stated: "Yeah, that's it [retirement] for her. She will retire, she can't take it anymore!"

The truth is still not out officially. US President-elect Donald Trump, for one, could be happy if Ronda does retire.

After her devastating loss against Holly Holm last year at UFC 193, Trump had tweeted: Glad to see that Ronda Rousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten - not a nice person! [sic]

If Ronda's retirement does indeed happen, Nunes, 28, already a history maker, achieves an incredible feat of retiring Miesha Tate — at UFC 200 this year — and Ronda Rousey — at UFC 207. Ronda and Miesha have been the top draws in the women's division at the UFC over the years.

On being asked about retiring the superstars Miesha and Ronda, Nunes said, "It is what it is," adding, "They have to stop fighting at the right time, some day."