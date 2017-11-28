They say saree is the sexiest outfit and Amala Paul reaffirms it in her upcoming Tamil movie Thiruttu Payale 2. In simple saree, the actress has grabbed the eyeballs and has become the talking point just as the posters of the film were out.

Amala Paul plays it bold



Amala Paul has played a bold role, but without shedding clothes. She sported sarees with vermillion on her forehead and truly represents an Indian woman. Although the 26-year-old is part of a couple of intimate scenes, she has not exposed skin except for her midriff!

Yet the impact is such that many on social media criticised her for doing a glamorous role. She is bemused by the comments and is apparently enjoying all the attention.

"I never thought my navel would create so much buzz around the film. There is so much exposure to everything and we are living in 2017; despite that, my navel has become a sensation," the actress told The Times of India when asked about the viewers' response to her posters that shows off her midriff.

On asking whether she was comfortable doing the role, Amala Paul indicates that the actress has matured as an actor and such scenes are easy to enact when she has the actors with the same wavelength.

In fact, Amala Paul claims that she was in a better position, while her co-star Bobby Simha had jitters doing the intimate scenes.

Thiruttu Payale 2 is directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram. It has Vidyasagar's music, P Chelladurai's cinematography and Raja Mohammed's editing. The film will hit the screens on 30 November.

Meanwhile, a 30-second teaser from Thiruttu Payale 2, which also has Prasanna in a key role, will be unveiled on Tuesday evening, November 28.