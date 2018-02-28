Amala Paul inaugurated an eye hospital at Rajiv Gandhi Signal in Puducherry on Tuesday, February 27. The actress also signed the eye donation form at Dr Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospitals.

The actress also urged people to donate their eyes and help someone get their vision back.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the new hospital at Puducherry and also work towards eradicating preventable blindness. I strongly believe that this facility would be a boon to the people here. I take this opportunity to thank the hospital management for providing 50 free eye surgeries on my behalf," the Hindu quoted Amala Paul as saying.

Amala Paul is the latest actor from Kollywood to have pledged to donate eyes.

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Trisha, Vishal, Madhavan, Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, Kajal Aggarwal, Saritha, Prasanna and Sarath Kumar are some of the popular names who have pledged to either donate their eyes or organs.

Amala Paul was in the news a few months ago when an FIR was filed against her for allegedly forging documents to evade tax while buying an expensive car in Puducherry. The actress reportedly evaded 20 percent tax when she registered her Mercedes-Benz S Class in Puducherry in August last year.

However, the actress refused to comment on the issue citing that the matter is in the court.

Amala Paul was hit headlines more recently when she claimed she was sexually harassed by a Chennai-based businessman. She filed a complaint with the T Nagar police station and subsequently the accused was arrested.

On the professional front, Amala Paul is gearing up for the release of Arvind Swami-starrer Bhaskar Oru Rascal, Vishnu's Raatchasan and Goat Days.