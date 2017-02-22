The Chennai district family court granted divorce for Amala Paul and AL Vijay on Tuesday, February 21. The estranged couple had filed for separation with mutual consent under section 13(b) of the Hindu Marriage Act in 2015.

As per AL Vijay, his wife had broken his trust and was being dishonest which led to their separation. "When that is breached, the very existence of committed relationship becomes meaningless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot," he had revealed in an interview.

AL Vijay had claimed that he was parting ways without any option and it was a painful break up in the end. Even Amala Paul had admitted that the actress loved him a lot, but she failed to reveal what went wrong in her marriage.

It is widely believed that Amala Paul's aspiration to continue acting after marriage affected their relationship. Reports claim that her in-laws were not happy to see her acting, although her hubby was supportive to some extent.

As the couple completed the statutory six-month period of separation, they were granted divorce on Tuesday.

In July 2016, International Business Times, India had broken the news about Amala and Vijay heading for a divorce based on statements of some reliable sources close to the actress. After dating for almost three years, the couple had married in a star-studded Hindu ceremony in Chennai on June 12, 2014.

On the professional front, Amala Paul has a handful of biggies in her kitty. Her Kannada movie Hebbuli starring Sudeep will release on February 23. She is also working on Malayalam movie Achayans, Cindrella, Vetrimaaran's Vada Chennai and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.

Whereas Vijay is busy with Jayam Ravi's Vanagan, which is an action adventure film.