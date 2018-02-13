Actress Amala Paul, in a press release, detailed the sexual harassment she underwent recently. A Chennai-based man had made sexual advances towards her while she was doing a rehearsal at a popular studio in Chennai on January 31.

She alleged the man is a member of an organized sex racket. Amala Paul also warned against the media reports that claimed her manager's involvement in the incident when he is not.

Below is Amala Paul's complete statement:

On 31st Jan while I was practising at a Chennai based studio for a dance performance. A man entered the premises and approached me saying there is something important he needs to discuss with me regarding the event. He offered me to attend a special dinner after the event which was to be concluded in Malaysia. When I cross questioned him what special dinner he is talking about. he shrugged and said don't be a fool, you are not a kid.

I got startled, because when I looked around no one was present at that moment aside me and him and this disgusting conversation. While this guy went out the studio, saying he is waiting for my positive answer. I called my well-wishers and my staff to come to my rescue. It took them 30 odd

minutes to reach to the spot and catch hold of him, while he was patiently and confidently stood outside the studio as if this is his normal day at a business negotiation. Seeing my team approaching towards him, he tried to escape the situation by saying 'she can also say 'no' if she doesn't want, what's the big deal'!'.

When he tried to push my team and run. they caught hold of him and locked him up in the studio. While this ordeal was going on, I realised he is a member of an organised sex racket as he had my latest number stored in his phone and had all the information related to me and other actresses performing in the event. When the police arrived at the scene on complaints of nuisance by the locals around the studio. we submitted this guy to the mamangaiam police station T Nagar I too rushed to the police station to file FIR.

I thank police for their will action on the matter as they have not only found various evidences on the operations of the racket but have also arrested two of the linchpins. Few more arrest warrants are underway for other suspects too. But I still request them to expedite their investigation and make public all the names who are involved In th|s racket.

Some media houses are spreading rubbish about my manager without even having slightest of clue of what went down the other day and who are the real culprits. There is an investigation going on and I don't wish to be a hurdle in same that's the only reason I am choosing to keep mum on the findings. But that doesn't stop me from filing a defamation suit against such cheap journalism.

This statement is also to notify that during the investigation by Chennai Police, police haven't found any ill doing on behalf of my Manager Mr. Pradeep Kumar and any of my Team member. (sic)

