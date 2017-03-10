Amal Clooney urges Iraq and UN to investigate Isis war crimes

  • March 10, 2017 16:27 IST
    By Reuters
Amal Clooney urges Iraq and UN to investigate Isis war crimes Close
International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Nadia Murad, a Yazidi victim of Isis, spoke at a United Nations event calling for Iraq to launch an investigation into war crimes committed by Isis. Clooney demanded for the UN to take action should Iraq fail to ask for help.
loading image
IBT TV
How Mozambique schoolkids use theatre to warn against child marriage
Most popular