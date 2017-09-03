Up until now, Versace's mention would remind Bruno Mars's Versace on the Floor. But that changed thanks to Amal Clooney. George Clooney's gorgeous wife chose to don a gown by the popular brand to make her first red carpet appearance following the birth of the couple's twins – Alexander and Ella.

The couple turned parents in June this year and ever since, they have been spotted together by paparazzi. But their official outing as parents took place at the Venice Film Festival red carpet and the human-rights lawyer left some jaws dropping.'

Accompanying her husband at the premiere of Suburbicon, Amal opted to wear a gorgeous full-length lilac Versace gown that highlighted her best features. Amal let the attention go to her plunging gown and chose minimalist accessories, make-up and hairstyle.

Amal opted to sport a pair of Lorraine Schwartz jade, coral, sapphire and diamond earrings that blended perfectly with her outfit. People reports that the 39-year-old's faux bob was done by hairstylist Rod Ortega.

Holding tight to George's hand, Amal got the shutterbugs clicking away. George complimented his classy wife by sporting a dapper black tie. Amal looked proud walking with her actor-director husband to the premiere of Suburbicon. George's sixth movie as a director was premiered at the film festival featuring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

The red carpet occasion did not stop George from gushing about his adorable children. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, George said: "[Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him. He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats."

Speaking about his gorgeous daughter Ella, Clooney added, "She's very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank God."

Before her stunning red carpet appearance, Amal was seen wearing an elegant strapless sapphire Missoni Resort 2018 gown which was wrapped with layers of blue fringes making it worthy of a twirling video.