There were reports that music composer Anu Malik is apparently miffed with nephew Amaal Mallik for not giving him due credits for the recreation of his iconic song Neend Churai Meri from Ishq (1997) in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.

Terming all the accusations baseless, Amaal Mallik has broken his silence on the ongoing controversy with uncle Anu Malik.

Amaal, who was perturbed by the issue, presented his side of the story in a long Facebook post by sharing the music video of Sending All My Love by Linera. Anu Malik's Neend Churai Meri has been lifted directly from it.

He also clarified that Maine Tujhko Dekha duly credits Anu Malik and the lyricist on YouTube.

Here is the full, unedited text of what Amaal wrote on Facebook:

"The YouTube video of 'Maine Tujhko Dekha' my revamped version of the song 'Neend Churai' from the 1997 film ISHQ, duly credits the composer Anu Malik and lyricist Rahat Indori.

A decision to redo an old song, get the rights from the other labels is something movie producers and the labels take care of, not me, but I make sure its done right.

It was only last week through social media that I realised Anu Malik's song is a direct lift from Linear - Sending all My Love and is bar to bar rehashed by him (Anu Malik) back in 1997.

I don't understand, how can a composer demand me to call him and take his permission when this song is not even his own original composition.

Nevertheless, the kindness has been shown in the youtube credits.

I'm just here doing my job & following my directors vision.

If my director wants me recreate a song, I do so and add my own touch to it.

I don't believe in recreating a track as is and hence have introduced two new stanzas - A New Mukhda & A New Antra & only utilised the hook line from the old 'neend churai' song (which actually isn't even an original song)

It makes no point dishing out the same thing yet again, it's very simple !!!

A contribution, no matter how small, must be made to the existing melody, atleast this is my way of approaching a recreation.

And just to let everyone know, I have made my share of original music over the last 2 years and I don't need to ride on the success of any body's song...

The accusation that my uncle is trying to make stating that I'm trying to make his song mine is baseless.

I'm beyond all of that, and he is sadly just blowing things out of proportion for reasons best known to him....

My music is all I need.....I hope I'm loud and clear !!!!

You all can hear the original English song here - https://youtu.be/WE-5KBuDG4k

I rest my case."

Watch Maine Tujhko Dekha song from Golmaal Again here:

Earlier, Anu Malik had told Bombay Times: "If you want to give a twist to a song, I have no problem, but don't forget to mention the original composer's name. I wish Amaal all the best, but it will always be an Anu Malik tune. The younger generation, which has never heard that song, will think this is the original composer. It is fine to recreate, but don't forget to credit the original composers."

Watch the Neend Churai Meri song from Ishq (1997) here:

He had also said: "You should pick up the call and tell the original composer, 'This is what I am going to do.' But if you don't have the courtesy to do that, at least, give credit. Thankfully, people know who the composer is, so it is a great feeling."