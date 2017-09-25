Many people have something that they do not like about their body. Many would like to change their 'imperfect' body features if given a chance. While there are some who learn to accept it, some go into depression. This unhealthy obsession with how they look is called Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD).

Recently, Bollywood actor Ileana D'cruz shared a video about her struggle with BDD and depression. Not just Ileana, there were many celebrities who suffered from the same — Micheal Jackson, Sylvia Plath, Franz Kafka and the list goes on.

Here is all you need to know about it:

BDD Foundation stated it as: "A preoccupation with one or more perceived defects or flaws in appearance, which is unnoticeable to others. Sometimes the flaw is noticeable but is a normal variation (e.g. male pattern baldness) or is not as prominent as the sufferer believes."

A person suffering from this tends to change his/her appearance. Possibly, by changing their hair colour to wearing too much of make-up, constantly checking in the mirror, comparing with others.

Though the above signs are symptoms of BDD, there are also chances of it not being related to the disorder. Thus self-diagnosing is not good and it is better to take the help of a doctor. Consulting a medical professional is important.