Are you struggling to stay awake at work even after a good night's sleep? Before you treat yourself to a high dose of caffeine, try any of these science-based healthy hacks to keep your sleep at bay.

Also read: Do you feel tired all the time? Here are 5 health issues that make you feel drained

Give your eyes a break

Looking at the computer at a stretch can hurt your eyes. To stimulate your eyes, look away from the screen for a few minutes. As noted by Business Insider, 95 percent of Americans are at high risk for computer vision syndrome.

Eye irritation, double vision, headache and many other things can result from a desk job and that means you keep gazing at the screen without a break.

To take precaution, look away from the screen frequently, and upgrade your screen to an LCD. You can also splash cold water on your face.

Eat healthy snacks

Keeping your mouth busy while consuming some healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, granola or yogurt is an effective way to reduce daytime sleepiness.

But you should strictly say no to all kinds of junk food.

Listen to music

Studies show that listening to your favourite music helps release several feel-good chemicals in the brain which keeps your mind alert.

Be it hip-hop, rock or anything that you like — music will help activate certain regions of your brain.

Walk for a few minutes

Sometimes taking a short walk helps. Getting up and walking a little will boost your energy. It will also help you relieve stress and fatigue.

Inhale some essential oils

If you are dragging at work, treat yourself the beautiful aroma of some essential oils such as peppermint (to boost energy), rosemary (to build awareness), eucalyptus (to increase oxygen) or cedarwood (to activate your mind).

Apart from that, fruits like lemons and oranges are also the natural sources of stimulants.

Drink water

Keep yourself hydrated. Keep a bottle near you always because a 2009 study showed mild dehydration in your body is associated with fatigue.

Talk to your colleagues

Take a break and engage in some small conversation with your colleagues about interesting topics.

As long as you are not wasting too much time, a little chit-chat for 10-15 minutes is a great way to recharge.

Take a break and engage in some small conversation with your colleagues which interests you. As long as it is not for too long, a little chit-chat for 10-15 minutes is a great way to recharge.