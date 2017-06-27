Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been on the hunt for a top class striker this summer after a deal for Antoine Griezmann fell through. The Frenchman was Mourinho's no.1 summer transfer target but he ended up signing a new deal with Atletico Madrid. But it looks like the Red Devils are set to sign another top striker in Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard is reportedly keen to leave Real Madrid this summer after failing to become a first team regular under Zinedine Zidane. Talks between Real Madrid and Manchester United are ongoing at the moment with the La Liga champions demanding at least £70 million for him.

Morata's transfer fee should not be a problem for Manchester United at all as they were willing to spend a lot more to get Griezmann to the club. The striker, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last season, is also reportedly keen to get the deal done but negotiations were put on hold as he married his partner Alice Campello in Italy earlier this month.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have both not made any official confirmation of the move but Morata's new wife might have just confirmed the move. The two headed off on their honeymoon in the Seychelles and while posting a number of pictures on Instagram, Campello started following Manchester United hinting that the move is basically done.

Alice Campello, la mujer de Álvaro Morata, ha comenzado a seguir al Manchester United en Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/qhChUQzNOv — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) 26 June 2017

Reports say that Mourinho wants to complete the deal by next week as he wants Morata to be included in his squad for Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States.

The Manchester United manager was the one who gave Morata his debut during their time at Real Madrid and the striker passed Mourinho for showing faith in him.

"Mourinho could have chosen some other player, but he chose me and I'll be grateful to him for the rest of my life," the Spain international said.

Reports say that Mourinho is determined to get all his transfer deals done as soon as possible and after completing a deal for Victor Lindelof, the Red Devils could also be set to announce a deal for Chelsea's Nemanja Matic along with Morata in the coming weeks.