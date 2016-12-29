The year is coming to an end and you don't have any party to attend or dinner plans with friends. If you are looking forward to a chilled, relaxed time in the confines of your home, here are a few things that you might consider doing to liven up the night.

Movies and TV series: Make television your best friend this New Year's eve and binge-watch all the television shows you've always wanted to watch, but never found time. If you are a fan of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock, then make sure to catch up on Season 3, as Season 4 will premiere on January 1, 2017.

As for movies, there are a host of New Year-themed movies that will help you get into the festive spirits. When Harry Met Sally, Bridget Jones' Diary and Sex and the City are some we recommend.

But be prepared with plenty of food and drinks, and invite over other single friends who don't have New Year's eve plans.

Pamper yourself: Start the celebration early on December 31 with a reinvigorating spa session or by just getting a manicure and pedicure.

Clear up the backlogs: This is the perfect time to finish up all pending projects such as the decorations that needed to be taken down, the paperwork that needed to be finished and the DIY projects that had been lying untouched for months.

Online shopping: Indulge in your love for shopping, as a number of shopping portals will have discount sales on that will run right into the new year.

New resolutions: As the year comes to a close, plan ahead for 2017 by writing down your goals and dreams.