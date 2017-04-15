Astronomers have discovered a new planet which is located at the edge of the Solar System. The planet has been nicknamed 'DeeDee' by researchers as it is a Distant Dwarf.

Though the planet possesses characteristics required to be classified as a dwarf planet, researchers still haven't officially announced it to be one.

DeeDee was first spotted in the end of 2016. It was discovered with the help of a four-meter Blanco telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile while the Dark Energy Survey (DES) was going on, a statement by National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) revealed.

The DES refers to an optical and near-infrared survey that aims at exploring dynamics of the expansion of the Universe and the growth of large-scale structure.

Previously, there was very little known about DeeDee's structure, but with the help of latest data accumulated by Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), researchers have found out a lot about the characteristics of the distant dwarf.

"Far beyond Pluto is a region surprisingly rich with planetary bodies. Some are quite small, but others have sizes to rival Pluto, and could possibly be much larger," said David Gerdes, a scientist with the University of Michigan and lead author of the study.

"Because these objects are so distant and dim, it's incredibly difficult to even detect them, let alone study them in any detail. ALMA, however, has unique capabilities that enabled us to learn exciting details about these distant worlds," he added.

DeeDee is 395 miles wide (approx. 635.7 kilometres) and is situated at a distance of 92 astronomical units or around 13.7 billion kilometres from Sun.

Due to the huge distance from Sun, this distant dwarf takes a time of 1,100 years to complete one revolution.

"We calculated that this object would be incredibly cold, only about 30 degrees Kelvin, just a little above absolute zero," said Gerdes.

Celestial bodies like DeeDee are formed by cosmic leftovers of our solar system. The orbits and physical properties they possess disclose crucial details about how Earth and other planets were formed.

The research has been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

ALMA Takes A Look At Solar System Member Called DeeDee: