The first impact of Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya (NPS) has crossed 1.5 million views on YouTube in just 12 hours of its release. Having received positive reviews, the teaser has gone to create great impact.

The regular trend in the industry is that filmmakers release 30-second teasers, which usually offer a glimpse at the main roles of the film. Now, the makers of Naa Peru Surya, written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, have started a new trend or promotional strategy with first impact video, which has a double runtime of regular teaser format.

The first impact of Naa Peru Surya offers a glimpse of the storyline and roles of hero, heroine and other important roles. This teaser shows that Allu Arjun is playing a young soldier, who suffers from anger management issues.

Allu Arjun's intense look, action and dialogue delivery have not only stunned the film-goers, but also made them wait for its release with bated breath. Various getups of the actor in the film have gone viral and created a huge buzz on the social media.

The first impact of Naa Peru Surya, which was released on the YouTube channel of Allu Arjun on Monday evening, has received 1,749,121 views, 109,000 likes and 9,311 comments till 10 am on Tuesday. The teaser has gone on to trend on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube with many celebs, critics and filmgoers sharing the video and expressing positive reviews. Here are some of those comments.

