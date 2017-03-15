Actress Pooja Hegde, who is playing the love interest of Allu Arjun in DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, has become the covergirl for the March issue of monthly men's magazine, Maxim India.

Pooja Hegde recently took some time off from her busy schedule of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham to attend a special photoshoot for Maxim India. The bosses of the magazine have released its cover page featuring the actress. Besides the photo, they tweeted: "Introducing our March covergirl @hegdepooja. Stay tuned for more. PS: We make sure the wait is always worth it! ;) #PoojaHegde #MaximIndia."

The bosses of Maxim India also posted its cover page on its Facebook account and wrote: "Making hot while making movies. Introducing our March covergirl Pooja Hegde. PS: We make sure the wait is always worth it ;) #PoojaHegde #Maxim Arjun Mark Maneka Harisinghani Marianna Mukuchyan Hair & Make up Artist."

Pooja Hegde has sported in black lingerie and light-coloured shrug for the steamy photoshoot. Her pose has surely spiced up the page. The bosses of Maxim India‏ posted another photo and wrote: "@hegdepooja setting the Internet ablaze one photo at a time. #PoojaHegde #MaximIndia #Maxim."

The actress retweeted their post and wrote: "Be comfortable in your own skin and body. Own it and be proud. Confidence is ALWAYS sexy #FitWithAnAppetite @MaximIndia."

The Oka Laila Kosam star forayed in to Bollywood with movie Mohenjo Daro, but the film failed to give her a big break as it bombed at the box office. She is making her comeback to Tollywood with DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which is directed by Harish Shankar. Pooja Hegde will be seen as an NRI in this movie. She recently shot a song with Allu Arjun in Abu Dhabi.