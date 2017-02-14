The producer of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham Dil Raju said he will release the first look and teaser of the Allu Arjun film on February 18 and February 25 respectively.

Allu Arjun, who scored a hat-trick success with Sarrainodu, S/o Satyamurthy and Race Gurram, has teamed up with director Harish Shankar for DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the first look and teaser of the movie. Dil Raju has made an official announcement to that end recently.

"In general, when a film is announced from our banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations, automatically there's a huge curiousity among the audiences. And now that we have teamed up with Stylish Star Allu Arjun who worked with us in Arya and Parugu, and Harish Shankar who gave an industry hit like Gabbar Singh and earlier worked with us on Subramanyam For Sale, the interest is a lot more," Dil Raju said in a statement.

"Also, we have Devi Sri Prasad who scored tunes for films like Arya, Bunny, Arya 2, Julayi and S/o Satyamurthy and became a hit combination with Allu Arjun. And now the duo are set to recreate the magic. This is a prestigious project for us and we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the film gets the best. Due to all these factors it is not just the audience and fans who have been waiting with bated breath but also industry insiders who are looking forward to see the end product," Dil Raju added.

The producer said DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham will live up to the expectations of fans. "The first look of this most awaited film is set to release on February 18. The teaser will be released for Maha Sivaratri. The film is presently being shot in Karnataka. For the next schedule in the end of February, the team will be going to Abu Dhabi. This film will surely go beyond everyone's expectations," Dil Raju revealed.

Besides direction, Harish Shankar has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie will have Devi Sri Prasad's music, Ram-Laxman's action choreography, Ayananka Bose's cinematography, Chota K Prasad's editing and Ravinder's art direction.